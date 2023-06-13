Inhaler announce biggest headline show to date with Dublin homecoming arena gig

Inhaler have announced their final homecoming gig of the year, which also marks their biggest headline show to date.

As a way to celebrate the end of their huge ‘Cuts & Bruises’ world tour in support of their second album of the same name, the Dublin four-piece will headline the Dublin 3Arena on Saturday, November 11.

With a capacity of 13,000, this will be Inhaler’s biggest show to date. Blossoms and Soak will serve as support at the final show.

Advertisement

“We never thought when we started a band, we’d be saying this but we’re taking ‘Cuts & Bruises’ to the 3Arena in Dublin for our final show of the year and there’s no better place for us to end it than at home,” shared Inhaler.

They added: “We’ve had the best of times traveling around the world and seeing you all these past few months. This is going to be our last gig for now, so we want this night to be a celebration of all of you who have been with us the last few years.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 16 at 9:30 am. Visit here to purchase tickets.

In other news, Inhaler have recently opened for Harry Styles at his Love On Tour show at Slane Castle in Ireland. They also served as support for Sam Fender at his show at St. James Park in Newcastle.

In a four-star review of the band’s second LP, NME wrote: “‘Cuts & Bruises’ leaves space for Inhaler to grow and continue developing a sound more distinctly their own. While they do lack that Fender-esque grit in their story, they are similarly zealous and charming – they’re fast carving out their own worthy place in the scene.”