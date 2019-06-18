Inhaler on being related to Bono, supporting Noel Gallagher and their first UK tour: “There’s a pressure to step up our game and not be shite”

"We've known that there's going to be doors open, but those doors will shut just as fast as they open if we're not good"

Dublin newcomers Inhaler have announced their first ever headline tour of the UK and Ireland, after supporting the likes of Noel Gallagher at their earliest shows. Check out full tour details below, along with our interview with the band.

The band, who recently released the singles ‘My Honest Face’ and ‘There’s No Other Place’, will stop off at venues including London’s Camden Assembly as they head out on the road for the first time.

While the tour sees the band cutting their teeth at some of the country’s most intimate venues, they insist that it’s just the first step on their road to huge success.

“We want to make these shows the best night of our audience’s life,” frontman Eli Hewson told NME. “They’re coming to see us as we are and there’s nothing else. There’s a lot of pressure to make it a good night, but if we be ourselves then we’ll be alright!”

The September shows will also come at the end of a summer that has seen Inhaler supporting Noel Gallagher at his huge Heaton Park show in Manchester.

“We’ve done our fair share of small pubs and clubs, which was great but it’s also good to have those big shows where you’re given 30 minutes to do what you like,” said bassist Rob Keating of their experience. “There was no pressure on us and to have that platform was great. To see what it’s like to perform on those stages, because obviously that’s our end goal.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

But what can newcomers expect from their sound? While ‘My New Face’ sees the band experimenting with post-punk, they say that there’s a whole range of influences at play.

“We’ve all grown up listening to different music and when we come together that shows. We’re creating our own style from that,” they explain.

“Three of us met when we were thirteen and had just started school. We met through our different musical interests, it’s a big thing when you’re younger.”

As for the dynamic of the band, there’s also the small matter of following in family footsteps. Eli’s dad is U2 frontman Bono, and he’s under no illusions about how his connections might give the band an advantage in the music industry.

“For me and for us as a band, we’ve known that there’s going to be doors open,” Eli said. “There’s no doubt about it, but those doors will shut just as fast as they open if we’re not good. It’s the pressure to step up our game and not be shite.”

But can he take comfort in knowing that the advice of a rock icon is always at hand?

“I’ll play him a tune and he’ll go ‘You know what I think that has something’, or he’ll go ‘that’s terrible’. That’s really handy to have. He’s part of a four piece too – his opinion doesn’t take more weight than anyone else’s,” Eli insists. “Friends and family help you along the way, but we don’t think about it too much.”

Keating adds: “It’s all well and good to get the articles and attention grabbing because of Eli’s dad, but if we were terrible then those articles will be still be there! There’s just as many people trying to shoot you down, and we don’t ask him for help. It’s just fatherly advice, he’s as hard on us as any other dad would be if their kid was trying to start a band.”

Inhaler will playing the following dates, tickets will go on sale from 9am on Wednesday June 19.

SEPTEMBER

25, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

25, Roisin Dubh, Galway, Ireland

27, Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

28, Voodoo, Dublin, N.Ireland

30, King Tut’s, Glasgow, Scotland

OCTOBER

2, Rough Trade, Nottingham

4, The Cookie, Leicester

6, Heartbreakers, Southampton

7, Komedia, Brighton

8, The Waterfront Studio, Norwich

9, Camden Assembly, London

11, Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

12, YES, Manchester

13, The Exchange, Bristol