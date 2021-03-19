Inhaler announce full UK and Ireland tour for autumn 2021

Inhaler have announced details of their full UK and Ireland tour for autumn 2021.

The Dublin band, who announced their debut album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ earlier this week, will hit the road for an extensive tour from September to December 2021.

You can check out the dates in full below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

28 – Sheffield Octagon

29 – Sept Leeds O2 Academy

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Newcastle University

2 – Birmingham O2 Institute

3 – Bristol O2 Academy

5 – Nottingham Rock City

6 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 – Norwich Waterfront

9 – Liverpool Uni, The Mountford Hall

10 – Glasgow Barrowland

12 – Oct Manchester O2 Ritz

DECEMBER 2021

14 – Belfast, Limelight

15 – Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse

16 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue

17 – Killarney, INEC Acoustic Club – NEW SHOW

19 – Dublin, Academy – NEW SHOW

20 – Dublin, The Academy

21 – Dublin, The Academy

It comes after the band previously shared the video for new single ‘Cheer Up Baby’ and told NME that the lead track captures the essence of their sound.

“It’s always been a cornerstone song for us and our fans are always talking about it. It’s a love letter to our fans and that’s why we wanted to choose it to open up the album,” frontman Eli Hewson explained.

“Lyrically, a lot of young people in these times are dealing with mental health issues and they can get stuck in their own heads. I think that’s what this song is, it’s loosely based on a conversation between two people and a lyric that goes ‘when I think of all the things I didn’t do, I can’t help but blame it on you””.

Inhaler will release ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ on July 16 via Universal Records.