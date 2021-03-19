Inhaler announce full UK and Ireland tour for autumn 2021

Inhaler have announced details of their full UK and Ireland tour for autumn 2021.
The Dublin band, who announced their debut album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ earlier this week, will hit the road for an extensive tour from September to December 2021.
You can check out the dates in full below.
SEPTEMBER 2021
28 – Sheffield Octagon
29 – Sept Leeds O2 Academy
OCTOBER 2021
1 – Newcastle University
2 – Birmingham O2 Institute
3 – Bristol O2 Academy
5 – Nottingham Rock City
6 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 – Norwich Waterfront
9 – Liverpool Uni, The Mountford Hall
10 – Glasgow Barrowland
12 – Oct Manchester O2 Ritz
DECEMBER 2021
14 – Belfast, Limelight
15 – Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse
16 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue
17 – Killarney, INEC Acoustic Club – NEW SHOW
19 – Dublin, Academy – NEW SHOW
20 – Dublin, The Academy
21 – Dublin, The Academy
It comes after the band previously shared the video for new single ‘Cheer Up Baby’ and told NME that the lead track captures the essence of their sound.
“It’s always been a cornerstone song for us and our fans are always talking about it. It’s a love letter to our fans and that’s why we wanted to choose it to open up the album,” frontman Eli Hewson explained.
“Lyrically, a lot of young people in these times are dealing with mental health issues and they can get stuck in their own heads. I think that’s what this song is, it’s loosely based on a conversation between two people and a lyric that goes ‘when I think of all the things I didn’t do, I can’t help but blame it on you””.
Inhaler will release ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ on July 16 via Universal Records.