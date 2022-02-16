Inhaler announce huge Dublin homecoming show with Wet Leg and NewDad

Inhaler have announced details of a massive outdoor gig in their hometown of Dublin this summer, with Wet Leg and NewDad as support.

The band will play Fairview Park on June 25 this year, with tickets on sale on Friday (February 18) at 9am GMT here.

The show comes on the back of the band’s debut album, ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, which became the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by any band this century. It also saw Inhaler become the first Irish band to top the Album Charts with a debut in 13 years – a record previously held by The Script.

DUBLIN! We’ll be playing a special one-off show at Fairview Park on Sat 25 June with our friends @wetlegband & @NewDad. This’ll be our biggest hometown headline show yet & we can’t wait for it to happen. Tickets on-sale this Fri 18th Feb at 9am from: https://t.co/ykLW9mQk88 X pic.twitter.com/jUyt2vNYzC — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) February 15, 2022

Speaking about the band’s debut record to NME last year, Inhaler vocalist Eli Hewson said: “When we were teenagers we’d write about the girl you fancy or the house party you went to, but when lockdown hit it was like, ‘If you’re ever going to write about the world you’re going to do it now.’

“We wanted to make a record about that weird area between being an adult and a teenager, trying to find yourself and getting lost and finding yourself again, getting lost again, going for a pint, wondering why the world exists.”

Alongside their new Dublin show, Inhaler will also play Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival, Sheffield’s Tramlines and more across the summer.

Reviewing the band’s recent headline show in Manchester, NME wrote: “They expertly pull off the false memory trick of having songs that are new but sound instantly familiar, and after eighteen long months of being locked down in a country where ‘Mr Brightside’ is the National Anthem, it’s the perfect tension-release music for students coming out of their cage to go berserk to.”