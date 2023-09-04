Inhaler announce show at Blackpool’s iconic Empress Ballroom

Inhaler have added a show at Blackpool’s iconic Empress Ballroom to their ‘Cuts And Bruises’ world tour.

The Irish indie rockers will perform there on November 2, with special guests Seb Lowe and Neon Waltz supporting.

Tickets for the Empress Ballroom show go on sale this Friday (September 8) at 9:30am – you can buy yours here.

Advertisement

The show comes in addition to the band’s previously announced shows in London and Glasgow in late October and early November. The following week, they will play their biggest headline concert to date at the 3Arena in their hometown of Dublin.

In July, they cancelled their planned show at O2 Academy Brixton due to the venue’s ongoing closure and replaced it with three new London shows at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and Troxy.

They will also play two shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom. You can see their planned UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.

OCTOBER

31 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

NOVEMBER

1 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

2 – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

4 – London, Troxy

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

7 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

11 – Dublin, 3Arena

Advertisement

Recently, Matt Damon has revealed that he’s an Inhaler fan, hailing the Dublin-based band as both “epic” and “fantastic”.

During an interview with Toby Tarrant on Radio X, the actor was asked about his favourite music to which he replied: “Do you know who’s great? Have you guys been listening to Inhaler? Those guys are epic. So fantastic. They’re so great.”

The indie rockers released their second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ earlier this year, which peaked at Number Two on the UK Album Chart and Number One on the Irish Albums Chart. Inhaler are also fronted by Elijah Hewson who is the son of U2 legend Bono.