Inhaler drops new single ‘These Are The Days’

Inhaler have shared a new single, ‘These Are The Days’. Listen to it below.
The track is the group’s first new music since the release of last year’s ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’. The new single follows the Dublin band hinting at new music last month and posting new photos of themselves in the studio with the date June 10.
‘These Are The Days’ opens with distorted guitars before the beat increases over synths and anthemic guitars, as they sing “These are the days that follow you home” and repeat “I think we’re gonna be ok” at the bridge.
The band is set for a round of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, Pinkpop, Lollapalooza and more. The band will also support Arctic Monkeys across mainland Europe on the Sheffield group’s first live shows in three years. View their full itinerary below and purchase tickets here.
Inhaler tour
JUNE
7– Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland
8 – Dolan’s Warehouse (2 shows), Limerick, Ireland
9 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin, Ireland
11 – Summer Sessions, Dundee, Scotland (Noel Gallagher Support)
13 – Arena, Birmingham (Kings Of Leon Support)
15 – Bergenfest, Bergen, Norway
17 – Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany
18 – Southside Festival, Neuhausen, Germany
19 – Pinkpop, Landgraaf, Netherlands
22 – Cambridge Junction, England
24 – Glastonbury Festival, England
25 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland
26 – The SSE Arena, Belfast (Kings Of Leon Support)
29 – Open’er Festival, Poland
JULY
1– Rock Werchter, Rotselaar, Belgium
2 – La Nuit De L’erdre, Nort-Sur,Erdre, France
5 – AO Arena, Manchester (Kings Of Leon Support)
7 – Nos Alive, Lisbon, Portugal
8 – Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
14 – Slottsfjell, Tonsberg, Norway
16 – Colours of Ostrava Festival, Czech Republic
17 – llosaarirock Festival, Joensuu, Finland
23 – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, England
24 – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, England
27 – Subterranean, Chicago, USA
28 – Lollapalooza, Chicago, USA
31 – Osheaga Festival, Montreal, Canada
AUGUST
1 – The Sinclair, Boston, USA
2 – The Sinclair, Boston, USA
9 – Zorlu Centre for Performing Arts, Istanbul, Turkey (Arctic Monkeys Support)
10 – Zorlu Centre for Performing Arts, Istanbul, Turkey (Arctic Monkeys Support)
12 – Port o Burgas, Burgas, Bulgaria (Arctic Monkeys Support)
13 – Summer Well Festival, Buftea, Romania
15 – Sziget Festival, Hungary
16 – Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia (Arctic Monkeys Support)
18 – Vystaviste Praha, Praha, Czech Republic (Arctic Monkeys Support)
20 – Summer Sonic Festival, Osaka, Japan
21 – Summer Sonic Festival, Tokyo, Japan
25 – Rock En Seine, Saint Cloud, France
27 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, England
SEPTEMBER
1 – Cala Mujas, Sol, Spain
Inhaler will play a huge outdoor homecoming gig in Dublin at the city’s Fairview Park on June 25. Support will come from special guests Wet Leg and NewDad.
‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ became the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by any band this century. It also saw Inhaler become the first Irish group to top the Album Charts with a debut in 13 years – a record previously held by The Script.
In a four-star review, NME described the LP as being “full of defiance, optimism and plenty of guitars”.
“[It’s] teeming with nervous energy over trying to find balance in a world turned inside out, while flashes of more mature reflections on saints, sinners, kings and dreams are also promising.”