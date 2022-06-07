Inhaler drops new single ‘These Are The Days’

Inhaler have shared a new single, ‘These Are The Days’. Listen to it below.

The track is the group’s first new music since the release of last year’s ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’. The new single follows the Dublin band hinting at new music last month and posting new photos of themselves in the studio with the date June 10.

‘These Are The Days’ opens with distorted guitars before the beat increases over synths and anthemic guitars, as they sing “These are the days that follow you home” and repeat “I think we’re gonna be ok” at the bridge.

The band is set for a round of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, Pinkpop, Lollapalooza and more. The band will also support Arctic Monkeys across mainland Europe on the Sheffield group’s first live shows in three years. View their full itinerary below and purchase tickets here.

Inhaler tour

JUNE

7– Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

8 – Dolan’s Warehouse (2 shows), Limerick, Ireland

9 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin, Ireland

11 – Summer Sessions, Dundee, Scotland (Noel Gallagher Support)

13 – Arena, Birmingham (Kings Of Leon Support)

15 – Bergenfest, Bergen, Norway

17 – Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany

18 – Southside Festival, Neuhausen, Germany

19 – Pinkpop, Landgraaf, Netherlands

22 – Cambridge Junction, England

24 – Glastonbury Festival, England

25 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

26 – The SSE Arena, Belfast (Kings Of Leon Support)

29 – Open’er Festival, Poland

JULY

1– Rock Werchter, Rotselaar, Belgium

2 – La Nuit De L’erdre, Nort-Sur,Erdre, France

5 – AO Arena, Manchester (Kings Of Leon Support)

7 – Nos Alive, Lisbon, Portugal

8 – Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain

14 – Slottsfjell, Tonsberg, Norway

16 – Colours of Ostrava Festival, Czech Republic

17 – llosaarirock Festival, Joensuu, Finland

23 – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, England

24 – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, England

27 – Subterranean, Chicago, USA

28 – Lollapalooza, Chicago, USA

31 – Osheaga Festival, Montreal, Canada

AUGUST

1 – The Sinclair, Boston, USA

2 – The Sinclair, Boston, USA

9 – Zorlu Centre for Performing Arts, Istanbul, Turkey (Arctic Monkeys Support)

10 – Zorlu Centre for Performing Arts, Istanbul, Turkey (Arctic Monkeys Support)

12 – Port o Burgas, Burgas, Bulgaria (Arctic Monkeys Support)

13 – Summer Well Festival, Buftea, Romania

15 – Sziget Festival, Hungary

16 – Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia (Arctic Monkeys Support)

18 – Vystaviste Praha, Praha, Czech Republic (Arctic Monkeys Support)

20 – Summer Sonic Festival, Osaka, Japan

21 – Summer Sonic Festival, Tokyo, Japan

25 – Rock En Seine, Saint Cloud, France

27 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, England

SEPTEMBER

1 – Cala Mujas, Sol, Spain

Inhaler will play a huge outdoor homecoming gig in Dublin at the city’s Fairview Park on June 25. Support will come from special guests Wet Leg and NewDad.

‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ became the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by any band this century. It also saw Inhaler become the first Irish group to top the Album Charts with a debut in 13 years – a record previously held by The Script.

In a four-star review, NME described the LP as being “full of defiance, optimism and plenty of guitars”.

“[It’s] teeming with nervous energy over trying to find balance in a world turned inside out, while flashes of more mature reflections on saints, sinners, kings and dreams are also promising.”