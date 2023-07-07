Inhaler replace Brixton Academy gig with three new London dates and add Glasgow shows

Inhaler have cancelled their scheduled gig at the O2 Academy Brixton, replacing it with three new dates.

The Irish band had been set to perform at the south London venue on Saturday, November 4 ahead of their biggest headline concert to date at the 3Arena in Dublin the following week.

However, Inhaler have now scrapped their planned show in the capital due to uncertainty surrounding the future of the O2 Academy Brixton following a fatal crowd crush at an Asake show last December.

Two people died as a result of the incident, with a third being left in a critical condition in hospital.

Inhaler, who released their second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ in February, will now play a trio of London gigs instead. They’ll take to the stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 31 before heading to the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (November 1) and Troxy (November 4).

Fans who bought tickets for the O2 Academy Brixton date will receive an email giving them the opportunity to exchange their tickets for one of the three new London shows today (July 7). Those affected have until 6pm BST next Wednesday (July 12) to do so.

Ticketholders who don’t choose an option by this time will be automatically refunded for their original booking. Any remaining tickets for the three concerts go on general sale at 9.30am BST next Friday (July 14) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Additionally, Inhaler have announced two new dates at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow (November 6,7). Tickets for those gigs will also go on sale next Friday.

It comes after Suede cancelled their scheduled shows at the O2 Academy Brixton, replacing them with three smaller gigs at the nearby Electric Brixton.

Earlier this year, numerous artists and industry professionals spoke out against the potential permanent closure of the O2 Academy Brixton. The Metropolitan Police had previously claimed to have “lost confidence” in the safety of the venue and pushed for the location to shut its doors for good.

A fresh campaign to save the academy was then launched in May by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

Michael Kill, NTIA CEO, argued that the venue “is a huge part of the cultural economy within London and the UK, and is without doubt one of the landmark performance spaces in the world”.

He added: “It is responsible for shaping and nurturing artists’ careers past and present.”

Meanwhile, Inhaler are due to perform at this weekend’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow ahead of sets at Reading & Leeds next month.

The group recently opened for Harry Styles at his Love On Tour show at Slane Castle in Ireland. They also served as support for Sam Fender at his homecoming concert at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

In a four-star review of Inhaler’s second album, NME wrote: “‘Cuts & Bruises’ leaves space for Inhaler to grow and continue developing a sound more distinctly their own. While they do lack that Fender-esque grit in their story, they are similarly zealous and charming – they’re fast carving out their own worthy place in the scene.”