Inhaler reschedule Brixton Academy show and share video for ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’

Inhaler have rescheduled their upcoming Brixton Academy show in London and shared a new video for ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’.

After touring the UK last month, the Dublin band – who released second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ this year – were set to play Brixton in May along with a Manchester gig.

Now, the band will instead play an intimate gig at the Electric Ballroom on May 20 (the Manchester gig the previous night will still go ahead as planned), before playing Brixton on November 4.

Advertisement

Also in 2023, the band are confirmed to support Arctic Monkeys on their upcoming 2023 European tour. This year also sees them supporting Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St James Park.

See their upcoming UK headline tour dates and watch the new video for ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ below.

MAY 2023

19 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

20 – London, Electric Ballroom

JUNE 2023

5 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

6 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2023

4 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Brixton Academy is set to remain closed until April following the fatal crowd crush at an Asake concert at the venue in December – with a number of gigs beyond that now being relocated. Inhaler’s postponement of the show is – the band say – “due to reasons beyond our control,” with no explicit mention of the change.

After the venue’s licence was temporarily suspended until January 16, Lambeth Council said that they would meet again on that date to discuss the future of the venue. Before the meeting, a spokesperson for Academy Music Group (AMG) – the company that runs the venue – said it would stay closed voluntarily until April while investigations continue. The meeting then saw the announcement that the venue’s licence would be suspended for three months also.