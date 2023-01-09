Inhaler reveal Arctic Monkeys carry portable bar around on tour

Inhaler have revealed that Arctic Monkeys carry a portable pop-up bar with them on tour.

The Irish band toured with Arctic Monkeys in Europe last year and are set to do so again on the European leg of their world tour this year.

According to Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson, the Sheffield four-piece advised them to get their own portable bar to add ambience to any room.

“They were telling me about this flight case, which has a lamp in, a table, so they bring the bar with them (on tour),” Hewson told Far Out. “They were like, ‘Get one of these as soon as you can. It’ll make any drab room feel mint’.”

The band previously admitted opening for “the greatest rock band in the world” gave them a sense of imposter syndrome.

“Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world,” drummer Ryan McMahon added. “They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

Inhaler are set to release their new album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17.

They are also set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in February in support of the album, before playing two of their biggest shows to date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s O2 Academy Brixton in May. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

16 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – Newcastle, NX

18 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

20 – Norwich, UEA

21 – Cardiff, University Students Union

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy

MAY 2023

19 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

20 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Arctic Monkeys’ tour will also hit the UK and Ireland in May and North America in September, while they will be coming to Europe in late April, early May and July. You can buy any remaining tickets here.