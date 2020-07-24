Inhaler share sweeping cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’

Inhaler have shared their cover of Mazzy Star‘s dream pop classic ‘Fade Into You’ – listen below.

The band’s singer Elijah Hewson originally covered ‘Fade Into You’ for Radio X’s Phone Covers series back in April.

Taken from Mazzy Star’s 1993 cult classic album ‘So Tonight That I Might See’, ‘Fade Into You’ reached number three on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1994. The song also charted at number 48 on the UK Singles Chart.

Listen to Inhaler’s faithfully gauzy rendition below, recorded as an official full-band cover.

Inhaler most recently previewed their forthcoming debut album with ‘Falling In’ (May 20), a song written about keeping the band’s egos in check.

“I think being a young band on tour and seeing our music connect with audiences from different parts of the world has opened our eyes to the excitement and exhilaration of life, and being up on stage and feeling wanted and loved can be a very powerful drug,” Hewson explained.

Earlier this year, Mazzy Star singer Hope Sandoval paid tribute to the band’s late co-founder David Roback, who died aged 61 of reported metastatic cancer back in February.

Posting on the band’s Facebook page, Sandoval, who founded the band alongside Roback in 1987, wrote: “It’s been a few days since I lost my dear friend and I am devastated…”

She added: Thank you all for the love. Hope.”