Inhaler talk impostor syndrome from supporting Arctic Monkeys: “We don’t feel worthy of it at all”

Inhaler have shared their experiences of supporting Arctic Monkeys on tour.

The Irish indie band toured with Arctic Monkeys in Europe this year and are set to do so again on the European leg of their world tour in 2023. Naturally, opening for “the greatest rock band in the world”, as they termed the Alex Turner-fronted band, gave them a sense of impostor syndrome.

“Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world,” drummer Ryan McMahon told Far Out. “They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Inhaler discussed their upcoming album ‘Cuts & Bruises’, which is set to arrive on February 17. It is set to feature the fan favourite track ‘Dublin In Ecstasy’, a song the band originally wrote when they were teenagers.

Explaining their decision to revive the track for the record, McMahon said: “Our really early fans latched on to that song. We didn’t play it for around four years because we kept falling in and out of love with it, trying to write different versions of it. But, in the last two shows we just played, we brought it back, and that’s our way of serving our fans who have been there from the start.”

They are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in February in support of the album, before playing two of their biggest shows to date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s O2 Academy Brixton in May. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

16 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – Newcastle, NX

18 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

20 – Norwich, UEA

21 – Cardiff, University Students Union

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy

MAY 2023

19 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

20 – London, O2 Academy Brixton