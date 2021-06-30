Inhaler enlist Noel Fielding for “extremely limited” version of debut album

Inhaler have announced a special edition of their debut album featuring artwork by Noel Fielding.

The Dublin band took to Twitter yesterday (June 29) to share the news of an “extremely limited version” of ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, which is available to purchase via The Sound Of Vinyl.

Captioning a trio of preview photos, Inhaler said they were “honoured” that their “hero” Fielding had reimagined the official cover art in paint. “Thanks to the Lord of the dance for rendering us in your inimitable style, forever grateful,” they wrote.

You can see that post below:

We're honoured to have had one of our heroes @noelfielding11 paint an extremely limited version of the IWABLT Vinyl – it will be on sale via @TheSoundofVinyl tomorrow night at 19:00 BST – Thanks to the Lord of the dance for rendering us in your inimitable style, forever grateful pic.twitter.com/VUDvW1dJzc — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) June 29, 2021

‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ is due for release on July 9, and was previewed by its title track earlier this month. Following on from the single ‘Who’s Your Money On?’, it arrived with a James Slater-directed official video.

Inhaler are set to take their debut album out on the road for a UK and Ireland headline tour this September – you can check out the full schedule below.

Speaking to NME back in March, the group explained that their first record will see them “dabble in different genres” while aiming for “something bigger” than an indie-rock-pop sound.

“We’ve never been a band who set out to sound like this and sing like this and talk about this y’know – it just happened really naturally and we’re the kind of people who are music-heads,” frontman Eli Hewson told NME.

Inhaler will play:

September

28 – Sheffield, Octagon

29 – Leeds, O2 Academy

October

1 – Newcastle, University

2 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

3 – Bristol, O2 Academy

5 – Nottingham, Rock City

6 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

9 – Liverpool, The Mountford Hall

10 – Glasgow, Barrowland

12 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

December

14 – Belfast, Limelight 1

15 – Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse

16 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue

17 – Killarney, INEC Acoustic Club

19 – Dublin, Academy

20 – Dublin, Academy

21 – Dublin, Academy

22 – Dublin, Academy