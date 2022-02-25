Watch Inhaler work on new music for their second album

Inhaler have confirmed that they’re working on their second album by sharing a behind-the-scenes studio clip – watch below.

The Dublin band released their debut full-length effort, ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, last July ahead of appearing at a string of festivals and embarking on a UK/Ireland headline tour.

Having wrapped up a run of US dates in late 2021, the group revealed on social media yesterday (February 24) that they’re currently at work on new music.

“Here’s a little treat from us working on new album material, alongside an instrumental we released on vinyl many moons ago,” Inhaler captioned a video, which shows them recording at Narcissus Studio in London.

Shot by photographer Lewis Evans, the one-and-a-half-minute, vintage film-style montage sees the members of the band playing their respective instruments before it fades to black. “America, we’ll be seeing you next week,” Inhaler added above the clip, referring to their upcoming North American tour.

Before heading stateside, Elijah Hewson and co. will perform their delayed sold-out show at the 100 Club in London on Monday (February 28).

Inhaler recently announced a huge outdoor homecoming gig in Dublin, which is set to take place at the city’s Fairview Park on June 25. Support will come from special guests Wet Leg and NewDad.

‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ became the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by any band this century. It also saw Inhaler become the first Irish group to top the Album Charts with a debut in 13 years – a record previously held by The Script.

In a four-star review, NME described the record as being “full of defiance, optimism and plenty of guitars”.

“[It’s] teeming with nervous energy over trying to find balance in a world turned inside out, while flashes of more mature reflections on saints, sinners, kings and dreams are also promising.”