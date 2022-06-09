Injuries and crowd issues reported at Phoebe Bridgers concert in Toronto

A Phoebe Bridgers concert in Toronto was allegedly paused five times after fans suffered dehydration and exhaustion.

Fans at the show at the RBC Echo Beach amphitheatre on Tuesday (June 7) said the concert was stopped so that venue staff and paramedics could treat members of the crowd.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they attended the event and transported two people to a local hospital with minor injuries, adding that they expected there were others who fell unconscious, according to CTV News Toronto.

Fan Erin Laidley said: “I’ve never been to a show where so many people passed out or needed medical attention. A lot of people near the front had camped out, in the rain, for 12+ hours to get barricade so some of the medic calls could’ve been from feeling faint because of dehydration or not eating enough before the show.”

He added: “I’m not sure I’ve seen a band stop playing because of a medical event in the crowd once, much less five times.I saw that a lot of people camped out for hours ahead of time, might’ve forgotten to eat or drink enough.”

Another attendee, Sammy Talukder claims there was a “stampede” when fans were let into the venue.

“I experienced a lot of shoving and pushing when getting let into the venue,” she said. “I almost fell over a huge rock, got my foot stomped on and was just pushed a lot.”

She added: “Sending around 200 people [in] at once was definitely not a good idea and caused the stampede.” dear Phoebe Bridgers. tonight in Toronto you stopped the show 3 times and claud stopped it once for ppl needing medics. people showed up to queue at 5pm yesterday. i feel like u gotta either tell ya fans to stop this mess or u gotta get security breaking up queues — 🧙‍♂️honk shoe🧙‍♂️ (@secretbunnicula) June 8, 2022