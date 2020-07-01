Injury Reserve’s Jordan Groggs dies, aged 32

Jordan Groggs, known best as Stepa J. Groggs in hip-hop trio Injury Reserve, has died, aged 32. The group confirmed the death in a Twitter post today, alongside a photo of the late MC.

“REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020),” the group wrote.

Injury Reserve also shared a GoFundMe page for Groggs’ family, which said he is survived by his partner Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari.

“Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of,” the fund’s description reads.

All donations to the fund will go towards family support and services. No cause of death has been released.

Injury Reserve collaborator Aminé took to Instagram to pay tribute to Gross, writing, “rest in power to the kindest soul and one of my favorite rappers. love you Groggs.”

Stereogum writes that Groggs met future Injury Reserve member Nathaniel Ritchie at a Vans store in Phoenix in 2012, which Ritchie’s mother owned and where Groggs worked. The pair bonded over music, with Groggs, as the older of the two, acting as a mentor. Injury Reserve eventuated when they met prodigious and experimental young producer Parker Corey through a mutual friend. They found their own niche in Arizona, without much of a rap scene to speak of at the time.

Injury Reserve released their first mixtape, ‘Live From The Dentist’s Office’, in 2015 – recorded in an actual dentist’s office. Their second mixtape, ‘Floss’, arrived a year later. 2019 saw the release of their official eponymous debut album, with features from JPEGMAFIA, DRAM, Freddie Gibbs and more.

Groggs’ last recorded appearance released to date was a feature on Jockstrap’s latest single ‘Robert’.