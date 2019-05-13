Johnny Marr, The Hives and Fontaines D.C. lead new additions to line-up for INmusic 2019

The Croatian festival will take place next month

Johnny Marr, The Hives and Fontaines D.C. are among the leading names to have been added to the bill for the INmusic 2019 festival.

The Croatian festival, which is hosted on the Isle of Youth in Zagreb’s Lake Jarun, will be held from June 24-26 this year, and will welcome headline sets from The Cure, Foals and Suede. The likes of Garbage and Kurt Vile and the Violators will also perform during the festival.

INmusic have today (May 13) announced even more names to its packed line-up, with sets from Marr, The Hives and Dublin newcomers Fontaines D.C. among those to be confirmed.

Thievery Corporation and Black Honey have also been confirmed for INmusic 2019, while a host of up-and-coming European acts – such as Lysistrata, Belarus duo Super Besse, Run SOFA and The Ills – have also been added to the line-up, which you can check out in full over here.

Festival tickets for all three days, which are priced at 74 EUR (£64) each, are still available online via the official festival website, while seven-day camping tickets can be secured for 33 EUR (£28.50) each.

