The 18 year-old was found dead at her house back in March

Louis Tomlinson‘s sister Felicite died of an ‘accidental overdose’, an inquest has revealed.

The aspiring fashion designer and Instagram influencer was found at her home in London back in March.

The new inquest has revealed that Felicite died after taking a “perfect storm” of drugs, featuring “toxic” levels of cocaine, Xanax and Oxycodone.

“Felicite Grace Tomlinson has died as a result of drug toxicity on Wednesday the 13th of March 2019,” the coroner concluded, as reported by Huffington Post. “She was found unresponsive by her friend at her home address. The London Ambulance Service attended, CPR was commenced but to no avail.”

Felicite’s death came after the death of her and Louis’ mother Johannah Deakin, who died in 2016 from leukaemia at the age of 43. The inquest heard how Felicite had a “history of recreational drug use” following her mother’s death.

“I think the most appropriate conclusion would be misadventure,” the inquest concluded. “This was an individual who took drugs voluntarily and has succumbed to the side effects of those drugs accidentally.

“To some extent I’m sure she knew the risks she was taking, but I do not think this was a deliberate act to end her life.”

The siblings’ loss of their mother and relationship afterwards became the subject of Louis Tomlinson’s single, ‘Two Of Us‘.

After her death back in March, Yungblud posted a heartfelt tribute to Felicite, with the two growing up together.

“She came to support me before I was even Yungblud, she was so supportive. I grew up with her and it’s so sad,” he said.