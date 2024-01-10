Inquest opens into cause of death of James Morrison’s partner Gill Catchpole

An inquest has opened, looking into the death of James Morrison‘s partner Gill Catchpole.

The news of Catchpole’s death was reported last Friday (January 5), when it was confirmed that emergency services were called when she was found by her husband at their home in Gloucestershire.

The pair have two children together – 15-year-old Elsie and Ada, five.

A source told The Mirror at the time: “Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster. James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

Now, it has been reported by the BBC that an inquest has been launched.

According to the outlet, samples were taken for toxicology analysis, and the death is not being treated as suspicious. A date has not yet been fixed for when the inquest will adjourn.

Coroner Roland Wooderson said her partner, James Morrison, attended the address after being contacted by a friend who had called at the property but could not gain access. Police and paramedics were called immediately after she was found. She was pronounced dead that same morning.

So far, the inquest heard that a pathologist has provisionally given her cause of death as ligature suspension.

In a previous appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Morrison explained the story of how the couple met. Here, he explained how Catchpole moved into James’ mother’s house as a lodger with her partner at the time.

“It wasn’t the easiest start, but I just still see it as a really romantic thing. I’m not very romantic,” he said during the interview. “I’m not like: ‘I love romance!’ But I do find certain things romantic and the fact that we met each other the way we did. It’s like a little fairy tale or something!”