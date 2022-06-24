Insane Clown Posse issue update on Violent J’s recent hospitalisation

Insane Clown Posse have shared an update on rapper Violent J’s health following his recent hospitalisation.

Writing on social media, the duo said Violent J’s hospitalisation followed “shortness of breath” and “went to the emergency room expecting there was an issue with his AFib”.

Insane Clown Posse then revealed that the rapper – who suffered heart failure last year – is “perfectly fine and healthy” although he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Read the duo’s full statement below.

“Have no fear, he’s currently doing really well, and his doctors said he should be able to go home in the next two or three days,” Insane Clown Posse continued, adding: “Sometimes it just takes a little pneumonia to remind you to slow down and enjoy the little things”.

Violent J’s hospitalisation has also forced the postponement of Insane Clown Posse’s upcoming EP, ‘Pug Ugly The Stink Bug’. The project has yet to receive a new release date.

At the duo’s annual Gathering Of The Juggalos event in August last year, Violent J announced that they would be embarking on a farewell tour this year due to his health issues.

“We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour,” Violent J said at the time. No dates have been announced for the farewell tour.