Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J questions Drake’s Juggalo credentials

Insane Clown Posse‘s Violent J has questioned the extent to which Drake could call himself a fan of the band – better known as a Juggalo.

Drake had posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing an Insane Clown Posse sweater back in August, thereby suggesting he was a fan of the horrorcore duo.

Violent J, however, seems more doubtful about whether Drake truly identified with the Juggalo community if a recent interview with rap radio personality Bootleg Kev is anything to go by.

Advertisement

“First of all, I don’t give a fuck what anybody said. I don’t believe Drake wore that having ever even heard any of our music. I think he wore that as a fashion thing because I think that’s what’s happening,” he said [via Stereogum].

“Over time, you know, we’re old school. I seen, in a fashion magazine, an ICP shirt for $500… It was, like, fashion. It was the design of the shirt… [Drake] had a ‘Ringmaster’ jersey, which is our second album, the second Joker’s Card. What the fuck is Drake doing wearing that?”

Meanwhile, Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis Graham, has released a debut single titled ‘My Man Freestyle’.

Produced by Lil E$$o, the song is an extended version of Adonis’ brief verse on ‘Daylight’, which featured on Drake’s latest studio album, ‘For All The Dogs’.The playful track sees the budding MC rap about “playing on my iPad” and “saying hi to my Dad.”

Advertisement

Drake took to Instagram today (October 16) to share the music video for ‘My Man Freestyle’, which follows Adonis as he rallies around a young basketball team and provides a pep talk to the players. “We just have to work harder,” Adonis says to his applauding teammates, “we have to play better.”

In other Drake news, the rapper recently bet $850K on internet star Logan Paul to beat American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis via KO.