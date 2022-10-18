Inspiral Carpets reunite for 2023 UK tour

Inspiral Carpets have confirmed that they are reuniting for a UK tour in spring 2023 – see full dates below and find tickets here.

The indie veterans will hit the road for gigs next March and April, with the tour kicking off in Northampton and stopping in Newcastle, Oxford, Brighton, Cambridge, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Coventry and Frome.

The band last played together in 2015, before they went on indefinite hiatus following the death of their drummer, Craig Gill. At the time the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stephen Holt and the city of Manchester paid tribute to Gill over Twitter.

Formed by Clint Boon, Gill joined Inspiral Carpets at the age of just 14 in 1986. He played with the band throughout their 90s heyday and remained when the band reformed to tour and record their self-titled, final album in 2014.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale on Friday October 21 at 10am and can be found here.

On sale Friday 21st October 2022. pic.twitter.com/ASygL54lIj — Inspiral Carpets (@inspiralsband) October 17, 2022

The band also announced on Twitter that longtime bassist Martyn Walsh would not be joining them on their forthcoming tour.

“@martynwalsh has decided to opt out of this round of touring for personal reasons,” they wrote. “We fully respect his decision & hope everyone else understands. Martyn is very much still a member of the band & the door is open for his return in the future xxx”

See the full list of dates below:

MARCH

23 – Roadmender, Northampton

24 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

25 – O2 Academy Oxford

26 – Concorde 2, Brighton

31 – Junction 1, Cambridge

APRIL

1 – Albert Hall, Manchester

2 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

8 – O2 Academy Leeds

13 – SWG3, Glasgow

14 – Leadmill, Sheffield

15 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

21 – HMV Empire, Coventry

22 – Cheese and Grain, Frome