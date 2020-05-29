GAMING  

Instagram announces plans to share IGTV ad revenue with artists

Creators on the platform will now be able to monetise their videos

By Rhian Daly
Instagram
Instagram CREDIT: Getty Images

Instagram has announced new plans to share advertising revenue from videos with artists.

The platform is opening up a new way for creators to make money through IGTV in a bid to support its community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Creators have always been at the core of our community,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Since the earliest days of Instagram, they have inspired people around the world with their talents, shared their lives and built their personal brands from the ground up.

Instagram
Instagram CREDIT: Chesnot/Getty Images

“We have always been committed to supporting creators as they turn their passion into livelihoods – because every creator is unique, that means providing a mix of monetisation tools to help creators of all sizes, from the emerging to the more established. Given the uncertain circumstances many are facing today, that commitment is more important than ever.”

The post announced that ads would be introduced on IGTV from “next week”, although a date was not specified. Revenue from the ads will be shared with creators.

According to Instagram, “IGTV ads will initially appear when people click to watch IGTV videos from previews in their feed. The video ads will be built for mobile and up to 15 seconds long.” Experiences like being able to skip ads will be tested “throughout the year”.

The new feature will initially be tested with “a small group of creators and advertisers in the US” and will be slowly rolled out “over time as we improve the experience”.

Meanwhile, in other social media news, Twitter has flagged a tweet from Donald Trump for violating their rules about glorifying violence. The tweet in question is now labelled with a warning that users must click on to be able to see his message.

