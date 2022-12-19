Instagram launches 2022 Recap with top trends of the year

Instagram have launched their year-end recap of 2022, running through the musical trends that defined the year on the social media app.

As with Spotify Wrapped and TikTok’s most popular songs list, Instagram have shared the songs and artists who have ruled the app’s Reels function this year, as well as sharing tailored year-end content from the likes of Bad Bunny and Stranger Things actor Priah Ferguson.

The list of the top songs featured on Instagram Reels across 2022 are Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’, Jack Harlow‘s hit ‘First Class’ and Kate Bush‘s resurgent chart-topper ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’.

Elsewhere, the 2022 Recap template on Reels arrives for users to be able to “reflect on the meaningful moments shared this year.” They can do so using “narrated templates” from Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled and Priah Ferguson, allowing them to share up to 14 photos to compile into a year-end Reel.

Find out more about Instagram’s 2022 Recap here.

In other year-end social media recaps, the most popular songs on TikTok in the UK this year included Nicky Youre’s ‘Sunroof’, Louis Theroux‘s ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ and Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Spotify Wrapped, meanwhile, had Taylor Swift as the most streamed artist in the UK, with Bad Bunny taking the global title for the record-breaking third year in a row. Joining Taylor Swift in the list of most streamed artists in the UK is Drake at Number Two, with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Dave, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys and D-Block Europe.

Elsewhere, Twitter has announced it will be blocking accounts that post links to rival social media platforms including Instagram alongside Facebook, Donald Trump’s Truth Social and more.

“Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post,” the thread explained, with TikTok a notable exception to these new restrictions.