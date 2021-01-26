Internet Money founder says he’s been working with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

A collaboration between Internet Money and Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker may see the light of day in the near future, according to the hip hop collective’s founder.

In an interview with Australian radio station triple j, Internet Money founder Taz Taylor told radio host Bridget Hustwaite that he “was on FaceTime with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala last night”.

“We’re working, we’re doing some good stuff,” Taylor added.

Taylor also tweeted a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Parker on January 23.

This week been crazy pic.twitter.com/WSrPjmn7vP — IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW (@taztaylor) January 22, 2021

Both Internet Money and Tame Impala were featured in triple j’s annual Hottest 100 chart, which was posted last weekend.

Internet Money charted at #93 with ‘Lemonade’ (featuring NAV, Gunna and Don Toliver), while Tame Impala scored with three songs, including ‘Lost In Yesterday’, ‘Is It True’ and ‘Breathe Deeper’ at #5, #17 and #33 respectively.

In December, Tame Impala shared the official music video for ‘Breathe Deeper’.

The video showcased animated, colourful visuals following a dragonfly’s psychedelic journey through various outdoor landscapes, encountering other cartoon insects and creatures along the way.

The clip was directed by the UK-based Butt Studio, who previously helmed the video to Dua Lipa’s ‘Hallucinate’.

Kevin Parker also hailed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative single ‘WAP’ as a “perfect song”. “For me, it’s the most memorable song of 2020,” he explained.