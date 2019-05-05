The Internet’s Steve Lacy shares details of a new solo album

A new album will arrive later this month

The Internet’s Steve Lacy has revealed details of a new debut solo album, set for release later this month.

Lacy shared the news of the upcoming album on social media, revealing that the as yet untitled album will be released on May 24. Writing on Instagram, Lacy said: “MAY 24 EXPECT AN ALBUM FROM STEVE LACY.”

Releasing ‘N Side’ from the track last month, Lacy has also recently contributed to Solage’s latest album ‘When I Get Home’ as well as Vampire Weekend’s ‘Father of the Bride.’ His work with The Internet on their 2018 album ‘Hive Mind’ received much critical acclaim.

Earlier this month, Lacy spoke about his new project in an interview with i-D, revealing that work began on the album “almost two years ago.”

Lacy said: “My little sister moved to college and I had her room to just do whatever with, so I put a studio up in there, and I just, you know, made music. I had a break from touring for like a month and a half, and I was literally just recording.

“…I’m not as limited to resources anymore. I’ve made a little money, so I have a laptop now and some instruments. I think the process is still the same, I’ve just got some better gear that’s all.”

Speaking about the album’s themes, Lacy said: “It was kinda like a middle finger to the people who were like, you can’t make this song longer than three minutes and I was like alright I’ll give you nine minutes, how’s that?

“It’s basically my journey, my sexuality. But in a very fun and witty way, it’s not really that serious, it’s not super sad. I think it’s my journey, it’s an expression of how I feel right now.”

Last year, NME gave The Internet’s album five stars saying: “Syd Tha Kid and her R&B cohorts put their heads together to create a towering achievement that combines Motown melodies with pop heartbreak.

“…Melding Motown melodies and pop chords for heartbreak and house party listeners alike, ‘Hive Mind’ is a triumph.”