Interpol add Ireland date to 2024 ‘Antics’ 20th anniversary UK and European tour

Interpol have added an Ireland date to their 2024 ‘Antics’ 20th anniversary UK and European tour.

Last month the indie veterans announced plans to play their second LP in full across the UK in November, which will include stops in Manchester, Glasgow, London and more.

Now, they will wrap up their anniversary shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 10. General sale tickets go live on Friday, April 12 at 9am BST from here. Fans can also access the exclusive pre-sale at 9am BST on Tuesday (April 9) by registering with The Big House fan community by 8:55am BST the same day.

Ireland 🇮🇪 We're bringing the Antics 20th Anniversary show to @3ArenaDublin on November 10th. Members of The Big House will receive exclusive access to the presale at 9am BST on Tuesday, when registering interest by 8:55am BST same day. https://t.co/ElFSNlbDsI General on sale… pic.twitter.com/sOHzpy0iqj — Interpol (@Interpol) April 8, 2024

The ‘Antics’ tour kicks off at The Halls in Wolverhampton on November 1. Support on the London date at Alexandra palace (November 8) will come from Dust and Iceage.

Interpol guitarist Daniel Kessler recently spoke to NME about the legacy of their second album, sharing: “‘Bright Lights’ was our first record, so we had a tiny budget and a small amount of time in the studio and had to make a very ‘live’ record. That record was really how the band sounded on stage at that moment. We just wanted to do that justice.

He went on: “We were focussed on that and being reasonable with what we could accomplish. For ‘Antics’, we had the experience of having made a record and then toured for two years. When we came out of that, we wanted to make the studio work for us a bit more and get more out of the songs. There are more textures and the songs really hold you in the moment a little bit more.

Interpol’s ‘Antics’ 20th anniversary UK and Ireland tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

1 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

4 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

5 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

7 – Bristol, Beacon

8 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Dublin, 3Arena

Elsewhere in their conversation with NME, Kessler spoke about launching fanclub The Big House. “We’re not one of those bands who filmed every single thing that we did, but we’re trying to figure out what we do have, what our friends have and what we can share,” he said. “There are some things in the archive that hadn’t made it out to our fans yet. It’s been fun to try and create a little bit more of a community.”

In other news from the band, Interpol recently announced a huge free show in Mexico City, scheduled to take place later this month.