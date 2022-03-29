Interpol and Spoon announce joint ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’ North American tour

Interpol and Spoon have announced a co-headlined coast-to-coast North American tour, ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’. Tickets will be available here
The tour kicks off on August 25 in Asbury Park at The Stone Pony Summer Stage and ends with a two-night stint at Portland, OR’s Pioneer Square on September 17 and 18. Metric and The Goon Sax will open for select shows. See the full list of dates below. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (April 1).
Interpol have just finished recording their forthcoming seventh studio album with producers Flood and Moulder at Battery Studio in London, and according to a recent release “new music is coming soon”.
This spring, the band will embark on its first tour in two years, with dates across the US, UK, and EU.
Spoon released their tenth studio album ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ last month after previewing it with ‘Wild’ along with ‘The Hardest Cut’ and ‘My Babe’. It marked the indie rock veterans’ 10th album, following on from 2017’s ‘Hot Thoughts’.
Speaking to NME about the new album last year, frontman Britt Daniel discussed the rawer approach taken to the record, which was conceived while on the road touring behind ‘Hot Thoughts’.
‘Lights, Camera, Factions’ Tour Dates
AUGUST
25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #
27 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
28 – Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion
30 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor
SEPTEMBER
1 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center
2 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
3 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
8 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River Park
9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
14 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
17 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square
18 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square
The band told Rolling Stone back in November that their upcoming LP is “super fucking different”.
“It definitely feels like us,” Banks explained about the new material. “It’s the heart and soul of our band – like, there’s a DNA to our sound.
“Another part of me thinks, ‘This might be super fucking different’.”