Interpol announce 2022 London Roundhouse show

Interpol have shared details of a new headline show at London’s Roundhouse.

The US band will play at the Camden venue on June 14, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (September 3) at 10am – head to the band’s website for details.

The gig will follow Interpol’s recently announced concert at the Mexico City Sports Palace on May 28, 2022 and their performance at Just Like Heaven festival at the Rose Bowl, Los Angeles on May 21, 2022.

Despite not having released a full-length album since 2018’s ‘Marauder‘, the band members have been busy with their own projects including frontman Paul Banks’ supergroup Muzz. The singer/guitarist paired with multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman and ex-Jonathan Fire*Eater and The Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick for their debut album in 2020.

Earlier this summer Interpol revealed that they’ve been working on new music remotely for the last year and have recently started developing tracks in person.

In a message posted to Instagram in June, the band said that due to the coronavirus pandemic “we had to use the internet to circulate ideas and collaborate remotely. This was a new experience for us”.

They continued: “Fortunately, in recent months, we’ve had the opportunity to get together in person and continue to develop those ideas the old-fashion way: loud and in the flesh.

“We recently completed our second round of in-person writing, this time in a house in the Catskills.”

They added that coronavirus restrictions “have informed our music positively, we feel. We took it as a chance to grow and made the best of it”.