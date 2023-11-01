Interpol announce 2024 ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ and ‘Antics’ anniversary shows

Interpol have announced further plans to play ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ and ‘Antics’ anniversary shows in 2024.

The New York band recently performed the former in full at San Francisco’s Outside Lands in August while In July, Interpol also played ‘Antics’ in full at a special gig in Paris.

Now, they have taken to Instagram to announce a further four shows in South America kicking off in Chile at the Caupolicán Theatre on May 31, 2024 before wrapping up at São Paulo Audio in Brazil on June 7.

Tickets go on sale over the next week starting tomorrow (November 2) and can be purchased here.

“Next year, we return for an exclusive string of shows to celebrate the anniversaries of Turn on The Bright Lights and Antics. We can’t wait to see you all there! More to follow very soon…” the band wrote.

Speaking previously to NME in 2019, frontman Paul Banks said he “like[d] the idea” of the band hitting the road in 2024 for a special 20th-anniversary tour celebrating ‘Antics’. “I feel like there was a moment of reticence when we talked about [touring to celebrate debut album] ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’, which was ameliorated or abated by the fact that we were deep into a new release and facing forward with new work [with 2018’s ‘Marauder’],” he said. “I needed that in order to be able to look back and celebrate and older record.

“Since that, a lot of fans have told us that it was fun as shit. To see a band go back and play a whole record from top to bottom, I like it. I don’t know if there’s any thought about doing that for ‘Antics’, but I’m not categorically opposed. I find those kind of shows to just be fun celebrations.”

Recently, Interpol have invited numerous musicians to rework songs from their latest album ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’ as part of their ‘Interpolations’ project. Daniel Avery, Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Jesu and Water From Your Eyes have all taken part, reimagining various songs from the album.