Interpol announce ‘Antics’ 20th anniversary UK tour

Interpol have today (March 15) announced details of a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary release of ‘Antics’.

The album, released in 2004, was the band’s second studio album and peaked at Number 15 on the Billboard 200 and at Number 21 in the UK Albums Chart. The album’s singles included included indie disco staples ‘Slow Hands’, ‘Evil’, alongside fan favourites ‘C’mere’ and ‘Narc’. The record cemented the band’s success after the seminal debut ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ and went on to become a classic of the era. It led to the band signing to a major label for the mainstream success of third album ‘Our Love To Admire’.

The band today announced on social media that they will play ‘Antics’ in full on tour this November.

Fans can sign up to The Big House community to receive access to a pre-sale taking place on March 20 at 9am. Public pre-sales will open the same day at 10am, and the general sale opens on Friday March 22 at 9am here.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Antics, we're excited to announce a UK tour where we will play the album in full this November. Sign up to The Big House community by 8:55am Weds 20th March GMT to receive exclusive first access to the pre-sale at 9am Weds 20th March… pic.twitter.com/STW5b9sqJF — Interpol (@Interpol) March 15, 2024

The upcoming Interpol tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

1 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

4 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

5 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

7 – Bristol, Beacon

8 – London, Alexandra Palace

Last year, the band first announced plans to play ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ and ‘Antics’ anniversary shows in 2024.

The band also played ‘Antics’ in full at a special gig in Paris last year, months ahead of the 19th anniversary of that album. The show took place at the Philharmonie de Paris and saw the band air ‘A Time To Be So Small’ for the first time since 2007.

After playing all of the album’s tracks, the band returned to the stage for a second set featuring eight songs from across their career.

Speaking to NME in 2019, frontman Paul Banks said he “like[d] the idea” of the band hitting the road in 2024 for a special 20th-anniversary tour celebrating ‘Antics’. “I feel like there was a moment of reticence when we talked about [touring to celebrate debut album] ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’, which was ameliorated or abated by the fact that we were deep into a new release and facing forward with new work [with 2018’s ‘Marauder’],” he said. “I needed that in order to be able to look back and celebrate and older record.

“Since that, a lot of fans have told us that it was fun as shit. To see a band go back and play a whole record from top to bottom, I like it. I don’t know if there’s any thought about doing that for ‘Antics’, but I’m not categorically opposed. I find those kind of shows to just be fun celebrations.”

Last year, Interpol performed their debut album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ in full at San Francisco’s Outside Lands to celebrate its 21st anniversary.

The record was released in the UK on August 19, 2002, and on the following day in the US, and featured tracks like ‘NYC’, ‘PDA’ and ‘Obstacle.

Interpol invited numerous musicians to rework songs from their latest acclaimed album ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’ as part of their ‘Interpolations’ project. Daniel Avery, Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Jesu and Water From Your Eyes have all taken part, reimagining various songs from the album.