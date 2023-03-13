Interpol announce new 2023 UK headline tour dates

Interpol have announced details of new UK headline shows for summer 2023 – find the full list of dates below and ticket details here.

The New York indie icons, who released seventh album ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’ last summer, will return to the UK for five headline dates spread out across the summer.

On May 28, the tour will begin in Brighton, before dates in Leeds, Edinburgh and June over the next few days.

A month later, the tour will end on July 9 with a final gig at the O2 Academy in Liverpool.

Tickets for all shows go on general sale on Friday, March 17 at 9am GMT. You can buy yours here.

See Interpol’s 2023 UK headline tour dates below.

MAY 2023

28 – Brighton Dome

29 – Leeds O2 Academy

31 – Edinburgh The Queen’s Hall

JUNE 2023

1 – Bristol O2 Academy

JULY 2023

9 – Liverpool O2 Academy

The tour dates come around Interpol’s headline appearance at the 2023 edition of Bearded Theory Festival, where they will share the stage with Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Echo And The Bunnymen and more.

The 2023 bash, which will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 25-28, will also feature Gogol Bordello, Yard Act, Viagra Boys, The Beths, The Mysterines, Flogging Molly, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, She Drew The Gun and Snapped Ankles. Tickets are available here.

Along with the release of ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’, 2022 also saw Interpol mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ by sharing its companion project, ‘The Black EP’, on streaming platforms.

‘The Black EP’ features the studio version of the single ‘Say Hello To The Angels’, a demo of ‘NYC’ and four other songs from the ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ era that were recorded live for a Radio France session in 2002, including the non-album bonus track ‘Specialist’.

In a four-star review of their new LP, NME wrote: “Far from a total reinvention, but all adds up to a confident, rewarding and subtly adventurous new chapter for Interpol – or, as [frontman Paul] Banks sings himself on the peak of ‘Toni’, “Still in shape, my methods refined“.