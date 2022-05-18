Interpol have shared the third preview of their new album – you can listen to ‘Fables’ below.

The band will release their seventh album ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’, produced by Flood and Moulder, on July 15 via Matador. So far, it’s been previewed by the singles ‘Toni’ and ‘Something Changed’, both of which were accompanied by official videos by Van Alpert.

“’Fables’ features one of Daniel’s hottest licks,” Interpol frontman Paul Banks said of the new track in a statement.

Advertisement

“A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics, and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.”

Listen to ‘Fables’ below.

This spring Interpol are embarking on their first tour in two years, with dates across the US, UK, and EU.

At their first show of 2022 in Texas, the band debuted ‘Fables’ live among a number of other tracks from the new album.

June will take them over Europe and the UK for an eight-date run, before they return to North America for a further 17 shows as part of a co-headline coast-to-coast tour with Spoon called ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’. Find tickets for North American shows here, and the Europe/UK dates here.