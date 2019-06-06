Interpol lead latest additions to Open’Er festival 2019

Turn on the bright lights...

Interpol are among the latest additions to join the line-up for Open’Er festival 2019.

With Kylie Minogue confirmed today to headline on July 5, the celebrated Polish event will also welcome to NYC indie icons on July 3 alongside new announcements Missio, Lil Skies, Octavian and La Dispute among others.

Interpol are fresh from their appearance at London’s All Points East Festival, NME hailed their performance as “A tour-de-force in crystalline post-punk.”

Speaking to NME about their new EP ‘A Fine Mess’, frontman Paul Banks said: “It’s all material that we can see being played in a club with people dancing. Sometimes when you turn on an Interpol record you expect people to not be dancing because it’s coming from a more pensive or melancholy place. This is a place rocking EP.”

As for the lyrics of the EP, Banks continued: “’Marauder’ was a little more reflective, and this one’s more about taking the party by the horns. Maybe the lyrics are a little devious and mischievous. There’s no shame to that.”

Open’Er Festival returns to Gdynia once more from Wednesday July 3 to Saturday July 6. Other confirmed acts include Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Swedish House Mafia, G-Eazy, Jorja Smith, Kamasi Washington, Rosalia, IDLES and many more.

For tickets and more information on Open’Er 2019, visit here.