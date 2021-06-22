Interpol, Modest Mouse and M.I.A. lead the 2022 Just Like Heaven festival lineup

Following a successful debut in 2019, the Just Like Heaven festival – spearheaded by Coachella and Day N Vegas organisers Goldenvoice – will return to California next year.

The festival’s second edition will go down on Saturday May 21 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, moving north from its former home of Long Beach. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 25) at 10am PT, with a pre-sale kicking off 24 hours earlier.

Its bill draws heavily from the 2000s stable of indie-rock and pop trailblazers, headlined by Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins and M.I.A.

Take a look at the full lineup below:

The festival’s four headliners have all kept relatively busy in recent times. Last week, Interpol confirmed they had new music in the works, saying the COVID-19 pandemic “informed [their] music positively”. Modest Mouse are set to release ‘The Golden Casket’ – their seventh album, and first in six years – this Friday (June 25), and The Shins recently dropped a 20th-anniversary reissue of their debut album, ‘Oh, Inverted World’.

M.I.A. made a return last year with ‘OHMNI 202091’, her first new song since 2017. Earlier this year, she announced she’d be selling a one-of-a-kind piece of digital artwork as an NFT, and launched a crowdfunding campaign in support of people affected by volcanic eruptions on the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 2022 Just Like Heaven lineup is rounded out with the likes of Bloc Party (and a DJ set from frontman Kele Okereke), Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, Cut Copy, The Hives and Peaches. Wolf Parade will also deliver a full playthrough of their 2005 debut, ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’.