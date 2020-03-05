Interpol’s Paul Banks forms new band Muzz – listen to first single ‘Bad Feeling’

Interpol‘s Paul Banks has formed a new band with The Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman – listen to their first single below.

The Interpol frontman has worked on various side projects over the years, including his Banks and Steelz collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA, his work as Julian Plenti, and a rap mixtape under his own name.

Now, he has introduced Muzz, a collaboration with The Walkmen’s Matt Barrick, who as of late has been playing on Matt Berninger’s solo material, and Josh Kaufman, the journeyman musician best known for his supergroup, Bonny Light Horseman.

While not a lot of information regarding the new band has been shared, a new song has been shared. Titled ‘Bad Feeling’, you can listen to the low-key indie track below.

Elsewhere, the band’s Instagram page has been sharing various images, including posters featuring the band’s logo colour scheme on a New York subway, with the caption “Something Muzzy this way comes.” Whether this means an album is on the way is not yet clear, but it appears they are gearing up for something.

Last year, Interpol celebrated the 15th anniversary of their classic second album, ‘Antics’ with a special vinyl version.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Leithauser, frontman of The Walkmen, has shared his first new solo music since 2017.

New song ‘Here They Come’ comes complete with a new skit video that sees Leithauser being beaten up by Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke.

Speaking of the meaning behind the song in a statement, Leithauser says: “‘Here They Come’ is about a friend who tends to run from his problems. When the going gets tough, he tends to just cut and run.

“The song is about the specific moment when the lights are coming up in a movie theatre where he’s been hiding out all day, and life’s complications are just coming back into focus.”