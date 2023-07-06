Interpol play ‘Antics’ in full in Paris

Interpol have performed their second album ‘Antics’ in its entirety during a show in Paris. Check out photos, fan-shot footage and the setlist below.

The New York trio were playing at the Philharmonie de Paris in the French capital last night (July 5) as part of Days Off 2023.

To kick off the evening, Interpol ran through their acclaimed 2004 album in order – giving closer ‘A Time To Be So Small’ its first live outing since 2007. Paul Banks and co. then returned to the stage to play a second set comprising eight more songs.

Les fans d'INTERPOL réunis pour les 20 ans d'ANTICS.

Merci la Philarmonie ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yaAb9h7xtu — Isatagada (@Isatagada) July 5, 2023

Qui veut un peu d'Interpol à la Philharmonie de Paris ce soir ? pic.twitter.com/bkNec6JYjA — Kevin Diogene (@KevinDiogene) July 5, 2023

.@Interpol à la Philarmonie de Paris ce soir nous a fait tout Antics mais pas que ♥️. Groupe très cher à mon cœur pic.twitter.com/3IZvWol1YO — Anne-So (@As4l4mon) July 5, 2023

That was great! Antics is a fantastic album and it was a pure joy to hear it live from start to finish, thinking about those 18 years. And you treat us with 8 additional tracks. And those mirror balls are still doing the trick! Godspeed! — xxx (@MaldororX) July 5, 2023

#Interpol really kicked ass tonight in #Paris playing #Antics and more fabulous old songs ! pic.twitter.com/X4WiNWzcH7 — Maurice le Lapin 🇺🇦 🕹️🇦🇲 🇪🇺 (@Maurice_leLapin) July 5, 2023

Thank you ! Loved seeing you again, especially while performing Antics ♥️ — Isatagada (@Isatagada) July 5, 2023

Interpol played:

‘Antics’ set:

‘Next Exit’

‘Evil’

‘Narc’

‘Take You On A Cruise’

‘Slow Hands’

‘Not Even Jail’

‘Public Pervert’

‘C’mere’

‘Length Of Love’

‘A Time To Be So Small’ (first time live since 2007)

Second set

‘Lights’

‘Obstacle 1’

‘My Desire’

‘Toni’

‘Pioneer To The Falls’

‘Roland’

‘No I In Threesome’

‘PDA’

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of ‘Antics’, with fans hoping for a wider tour to mark the occasion. Back in 2019, frontman Banks told NME that he “like[d] the idea” of the band hitting the road to celebrate the album turning 15.

“I feel like there was a moment of reticence when we talked about [touring to celebrate debut album] ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’, which was ameliorated or abated by the fact that we were deep into a new release and facing forward with new work [with 2018’s ‘Marauder’]. I needed that in order to be able to look back and celebrate and older record.”

Banks continued: “Since that, a lot of fans have told us that it was fun as shit. To see a band go back and play a whole record from top to bottom, I like it. I don’t know if there’s any thought about doing that for ‘Antics’, but I’m not categorically opposed. I find those kind of shows to just be fun celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Interpol are due to play at Mountford Hall in Liverpool this Sunday (July 9) ahead of an outdoor concert at Somerset House in London next Monday (July 10). You can find any remaining tickets here.

The trio released their seventh studio album, ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’, last summer.