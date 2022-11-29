Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and more for Bearded Theory 2023

Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Echo And The Bunnymen and more have been announced for next year’s Bearded Theory festival.

The 2023 bash, which will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 25-28, will also feature Gogol Bordello, Yard Act, Viagra Boys, The Beths, The Mysterines, Flogging Molly, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, She Drew The Gun and Snapped Ankles. Tickets are available here.

Next year will also see the addition of a brand-new Big Top Stage in the main arena, accompanying the main Pallet Stage and Woodland Stage, tucked between the trees.

You can see the full line-up so far below and find tickets here.

Organisers have also announced that ticket prices for teenagers and children will be the same as tickets for this year’s bash while the festival will also offer monthly payment instalment plans, to enable buyers to spread the cost of purchase up until May 2023

This year’s event saw Placebo, Patti Smith and The Flaming Lips headline. Other names on the bill included Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Hives, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Shame, Nova Twins, The Mission, Amy McDonald, Peter Hook And The Light, Working Men’s Club, Billy Nomates, Bob Vylan, Jaws and Little Comets.

Meanwhile, Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire with Smashing Pumpkins next year.

The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature Turnstile, Peter Hook, Deafheaven and more. You can buy tickets here.