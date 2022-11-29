NewsMusic News

Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and more for Bearded Theory 2023

Echo And The Bunnymen, Gogol Bordello, Yard Act and Viagra Boys are also on the bill for the Derbyshire festival

By Damian Jones
Interpol frontman Paul Banks, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Gary Numan CREDIT: Getty

Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Echo And The Bunnymen and more have been announced for next year’s Bearded Theory festival.

The 2023 bash, which will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 25-28, will also feature Gogol Bordello, Yard Act, Viagra Boys, The Beths, The Mysterines, Flogging Molly, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, She Drew The Gun and Snapped Ankles. Tickets are available here.

Next year will also see the addition of a brand-new Big Top Stage in the main arena, accompanying the main Pallet Stage and Woodland Stage, tucked between the trees.

You can see the full line-up so far below and find tickets here.

Organisers have also announced that ticket prices for teenagers and children will be the same as tickets for this year’s bash while the festival will also offer monthly payment instalment plans, to enable buyers to spread the cost of purchase up until May 2023

This year’s event saw PlaceboPatti Smith and The Flaming Lips headline. Other names on the bill included Frank Turner & The Sleeping SoulsThe HivesFrank Carter And The RattlesnakesShameNova Twins, The Mission, Amy McDonaldPeter Hook And The LightWorking Men’s Club, Billy NomatesBob VylanJaws and Little Comets.

Meanwhile, Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire with Smashing Pumpkins next year.

The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature TurnstilePeter HookDeafheaven and more. You can buy tickets here.

