Interpol to celebrate 15th anniversary of ‘Antics’ with limited-edition vinyl

Is a tour on the way?

Interpol have announced a special 15th anniversary vinyl version of their classic second album, ‘Antics’.

The acclaimed record, which was originally released back in 2004, is set to be reissued on limited-edition white LP. It will arrive on September 27 – the album’s original release date – via Matador Records.

All 10 tracks from ‘Antics’ will appear on the reissue, including ‘Evil’, ‘Slow Hands’, and ‘Narc’. You can pre-order the vinyl and find more information here.

The NYC outfit spoke of a potential anniversary tour for the album earlier this year, following on from the success of playing their debut ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ in its entirety to mark its 15th anniversary.

“I like the idea of it,” frontman Paul Banks told NME. “Since [the ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ tour], a lot of fans have told us that it was fun as shit. To see a band go back and play a whole record from top to bottom, I like it.

“I don’t know if there’s any thought about doing that for ‘Antics’, but I’m not categorically opposed. I find those kind of shows to just be fun celebrations.”

With the band now acknowledging the milestone for LP 2, fans are sure to be holding out hope for an onstage outing in the near future.

News of the celebratory LP comes after a number of festival appearances for Interpol over the summer. In May, the group supported fellow New Yorkers The Strokes at London’s All Points East, before taking to the stage at Glastonbury the following month. Banks and co. also played at Primavera, Best Kept Secret, and Open’er Festival 2019.