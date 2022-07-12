Interpol release poignant new song ‘Gran Hotel’

Interpol have released the fourth single from upcoming seventh album ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’ – check out ‘Gran Hotel’ below.

The track follows on from ‘Toni’, ‘Something Changed’ and ‘Fables’ and, according to Paul Banks, “the lyrics to ‘Gran Hotel’ tell a story of grief and heartbreak, of a character processing loss.”

The track comes alongside a video directed by former Dum Dum Girls member Malia James. ”Working with a fantastic camera crew and with the help of two very talented actors, Malia created a powerful video that conveys the events that lead to that loss. It’s a work of art filled with mood and colour that we are very proud to share with you,” said Banks.

Check out ‘Gran Hotel’ below and watch the video here.

‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’ is out Friday July 15 and has been described by Banks as “super fucking different” and being “imbued with pastoral longing and newfound grace”, with the band having written and recorded most of it remotely throughout 2020.

Speaking to NME about the record, Banks said: “It has more of an optimistic, airy, hopeful and anthemic quality at times than any of our previous work.”

“I just couldn’t imagine writing something dour talking about how shitty everything is [in the pandemic],” he added. “I think as a writer you gravitate towards subjects and perspectives that feel fresh, so it was an instinct to think about the resilience of the human spirit instead. I think some great qualities of humanity come to the foreground when there’s a crazy struggle.”

To celebrate the launch of ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’, Interpol are set to launch a new global exhibition and pop-up shop. ‘Big Shot City’ will run from July 15-17 in London, taking place simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City and Tokyo.

Alongside the London ‘Big Shot City’ exhibition, the band will play a three-day run of sold out album release shows across the capital, with the band visiting St John’s Hackney (July 16), Pryzm (July 17) and Kentish Town Forum (July 18).