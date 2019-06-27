Interpol and Billy Bragg respond to Morrissey’s latest expression of far right support

Interpol are gearing up for a joint tour with Morrissey in September

Interpol and Billy Bragg are among the musicians to comment on Morrissey‘s recent political statements.

Earlier this week, in an interview with his nephew posted on his own website, the former Smiths singer re-affirmed his support for far-right anti-Islam political party For Britain, claimed that Nigel Farage “would make a good prime minister”, and said that “everyone ultimately prefers their own race”.

Interpol, who are due to play a joint North American tour with Morrissey in September, were asked about the comments in a recent interview with Hot Press.

“We thought it would be a good show for our band. That’s how I’m looking at it. I don’t get too much into the other stuff,” said frontman Paul Banks.

A more outspoken Billy Bragg, meanwhile, told The Big Issue: “I think he’s decided that he wants to betray everything he ever said in the Smiths, and he’s broken the hearts of a lot of people…

“The Smiths expressed a lot of people’s own sense of disconnect with society and helped them to find their own identity, and he’s totally trashed that. I’m heartbroken for them because I’m a big Smiths fan, too. And I’m heartbroken for Johnny Marr because he’s genuine, a lovely guy, and he doesn’t deserve to have his legacy dragged through the dirt…

Bragg continued: “I have no sympathy for [Morrissey], no respect for him, but I have a lot of sympathy and respect for his audience.”