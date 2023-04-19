Interpol share new documentary and announce remix project with Daniel Avery, Makaya McCraven and more

Interpol have shared a new documentary about the making of their acclaimed 2022 album ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe‘ to launch new record ‘Interpolations’ – which “reimagines” tracks from the LP.

The “reworked” songs from ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’ that feature on ‘Interpolations’ will be released in the coming months, and come from Daniel Avery, Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Jesu and Water From Your Eyes. McCraven’s interpolation of ‘Big Shot City’ is the first taster of the collection, released today (April 19).

“We are proud to unveil the ‘Interpolations’ project, a collaborative series wherein five talented artists were invited to reimagine tracks from our latest album,” said the NYC indie veterans, “and the results are truly inspired.”

Advertisement

“From the Latin drum and bass rhythms applied to ‘Big Shot City’ by Makaya McCraven to the esoteric and propulsive soundscape created by Water From Your Eyes for ‘Something Changed’, ‘Interpolations’ is an exotic journey that reframes our songs and joins them to the vision of talented artists we admire.”

The band continued: “Daniel Avery completely strips ‘Greenwich’ down to only a few of its component parts – allowing Juliet Seger’s angelic backing vocal to float hypnotically over driving electronic currents – and the reimaginings of ‘Passenger’ and ‘Toni’ by Jeff Parker and Jesu respectively round out this collection with flare, with re-contextualized arrangements underlining and often deepening the emotion, drama and excitement of the originals.

“We are so excited that such a great collection of artists were able to connect with our music and we hope these songs connect with you.”

Today also sees the release of a new mini documentary made by photographer and frequent collaborator Atiba Jefferson – filmed during the band’s recording of ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’. Check it out below.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’, NME concluded: “Far from a total reinvention, but all adds up to a confident, rewarding and subtly adventurous new chapter for Interpol – or, as frontman Paul Banks sings himself on the aforementioned peak of the single ‘Toni’, ‘Still in shape, my methods refined’.”

The band have a busy period of touring ahead, including support slots with The Smashing Pumpkins on their upcoming US dates. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Meanwhile, the band will be returning to the UK this summer for shows at Bearded Theory Festival, as well as five of their own headline gigs and a date at London’s Somerset House Series. Visit here for tickets and more information.