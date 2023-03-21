Interpol, Young Fathers, Beabadoobee, Gabriels lead Somerset House Series 2023 line-up

Interpol, Young Fathers and Beabadoobee are among the acts set to perform as part of this year’s Somerset House Summer Series – see the line-up below.
The 20th anniversary edition of the annual concert series is due to take place in central London between July 6-16.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 24) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.
French psych-punk rock band La Femme will kick off the run of gigs on July 6 ahead of bill-topping performances from Gabriels (July 7), Greentea Peng (8), Alison Goldfrapp (9) and Interpol (10).
The latter band’s scheduled return to the capital will come as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour.
Also featured on the line-up for the Somerset House Summer Series are Olivia Dean (July 11), Beabadoobee (12), Tinariwen (13), The Comet Is Coming (14), Young Fathers (15) and Gabzy (16).
Somerset House Summer Series with @AmexUK is back this July with 11 unforgettable gigs in our iconic courtyard!
Tickets on sale Fri 24 Mar, 10am.https://t.co/42qOtlLFwx pic.twitter.com/Qw0npaBeq5
— Somerset House (@SomersetHouse) March 21, 2023
A description reads: “Somerset House Summer Series with American Express returns in July 2023 with eleven nights of unmissable gigs in the intimate and immersive setting of our spectacular courtyard.
“A staple summer experience, the series presents a trailblazing line-up of breakthrough music artists and established acts from across the globe.”
You can find more information here, and check out the full itinerary below.
JULY
6 – La Femme
7 – Gabriels
8 – Greentea Peng
9 – Alison Goldfrapp
10 – Interpol
11 – Olivia Dean
12 – Beabadoobee
13 – Tinariwen
14 – The Comet Is Coming
15 – Young Fathers
16 – Gabzy
Young Fathers released their fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Heavy Heavy’, last month. Elsewhere, Beabadoobee recently returned with a new single called ‘Glue Song’.
Alison Goldfrapp, meanwhile, has announced a solo album titled ‘The Love Invention’ and shared a single, ‘So Hard So Hot’. Set to arrive on May 12, the record will see the Goldfrapp vocalist channel her love of disco and house.