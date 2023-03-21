Interpol, Young Fathers, Beabadoobee, Gabriels lead Somerset House Series 2023 line-up

Interpol, Young Fathers and Beabadoobee are among the acts set to perform as part of this year’s Somerset House Summer Series – see the line-up below.

The 20th anniversary edition of the annual concert series is due to take place in central London between July 6-16.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 24) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

French psych-punk rock band La Femme will kick off the run of gigs on July 6 ahead of bill-topping performances from Gabriels (July 7), Greentea Peng (8), Alison Goldfrapp (9) and Interpol (10).

The latter band’s scheduled return to the capital will come as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour.

Also featured on the line-up for the Somerset House Summer Series are Olivia Dean (July 11), Beabadoobee (12), Tinariwen (13), The Comet Is Coming (14), Young Fathers (15) and Gabzy (16).

