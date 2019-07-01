Interpol’s Paul Banks clarifies his comments on Morrissey’s politics ahead of joint tour

"I respect both conservative and liberal views"

Interpol‘s Paul Banks has released a statement clarifying his recent reported comments about Morrissey‘s far-right political statements, ahead of the band’s joint tour with the former Smiths man.

Last month, in an interview with his nephew posted on his own website, Morrissey re-affirmed his support for far-right anti-Islam political party For Britain, claimed that Nigel Farage “would make a good prime minister”, and said that “everyone ultimately prefers their own race”.

Banks was then asked by Hot Press to give his reaction to the comments ahead of tour dates together beginning in September. They reported that he said: “We thought it would be a good show for our band. That’s how I’m looking at it. I don’t get too much into the other stuff.”

Now, however, Banks has claimed he was misquoted. “The actual quote that I gave regarding the upcoming Morrissey tour was “we thought it would be a good show for OUR FANS.” Not “for our band.”

He continued: “I do not always hold the same beliefs as the artists I work with, and I do not consider that to be a requisite. I respect both conservative and liberal views.”

The band’s Paul Kessler also addressed the controversy at Glastonbury last weekend in an interview with NME.

“We think it’s gonna be a good show. We have a lot of fans in common that would be excited about seeing both artists on the same bill. We’ll just play that,” he said.