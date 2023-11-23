Jimmy Iovine summoned in sexual abuse allegation

Interscope Records and Beats By Dre co-founder Jimmy Iovine has been named in a new sexual abuse allegation, filed by an anonymous accuser, only identified as Jane Doe.

According to reports from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, a summons against the music executive was filed in Supreme Court of the State of New York County by attorneys for a woman identified as Jane Doe on Wednesday (November 22).

A lawsuit has yet to be filed, but is reported forthcoming, per Pitchfork. While official documents are currently unavailable, it is reported that the summons alleges that the Jane Doe was “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation” in August 2007.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a rep for Iovine said in response to the allegations: “We are quite shocked and baffled by this alleged claim.

“This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

Iovine, 70, founded Interscope Records and served as chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M before moving over to Apple as part of a $3billion deal, which includes the acquisition of Beats By Dre, which he co-founded with Dr. Dre in 2014.

Iovine is the latest figure in music to be named in sexual abuse allegations in recent times. Earlier this month, Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ was accused by his former partner and singer Cassie of rape, sexual, physical, mental and emotional abuse in a lawsuit filed on November 16. However, the lawsuit was settled the following day as both parties came to an agreement to “mutual satisfaction”.