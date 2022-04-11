Investigation into Trey Songz’ sexual assault case dropped by Las Vegas police

An investigation into a sexual assault case pertaining to R&B singer Trey Songz has been dropped by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), five months after it was filed.

TMZ reported last Friday (April 8) that a LVMPD representative had given a statement on the case, which was originally filed in November 2021 following an incident at Las Vegas hotel and resort The Cosmopolitan. The statement noted that the department’s investigation had “concluded”, and that they had “determined that no criminal charges will be filed”.

“If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” the statement concluded. A further statement was also issued to TMZ from Songz’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. The pair noted that they were “pleased that Trey Songz has been cleared of wrongdoing”.

The singer has faced several accusations of sexual assault throughout his career. In 2018, he was charged over a domestic violence case – during which, he claimed via Twitter that he was being “falsely accused for someone’s personal gain”.

Songz also publicly responded to two separate allegations via Twitter in mid-2020, and faced a further two accusations in early 2022 – one a historical claim from basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, the other as part of a $20million lawsuit.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.