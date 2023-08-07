Investigation launched into sickness cases at WOMAD Festival

An investigation has been launched after a number of cases of sickness at this year’s WOMAD Festival.
A small number of cases of diarrhoea were reported after the event, which was held in Malmesbury from July 27-30, reports BBC News.
Femi Kuti, Bombay Bicycle Club, Cinematic Orchestra, Soul II Soul, Emicida, 47Soul, Jungle Brothers, Ana Tijoux, Tank & The Bangas and ENNY were among the acts performing this year.
Dr Alasdair Wood from UKHSA South West said investigations are ongoing to establish any “common links” between those affected by the illness.
He told BBC News: “People have reported experiencing diarrhoea, stomach cramps and a high temperature. People who become unwell with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting need to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and should stay off work, education and childcare settings until symptoms have stopped for two days, as this is when you’re most infectious.
“We also advise that people wash their hands thoroughly when handling food and after using the toilet, to help prevent the spread of infection.”
Dr Wood went on to say if symptoms do not settle after two days people should call their GP or NHS 111 for medical advice.
Meanwhile, Bombay Bicycle Club recently teamed up with Holly Humberstone on their latest track ‘Diving’ from their forthcoming album.
It is the second track from Bombay Bicycle Club’s upcoming sixth album ‘My Big Day’, which is out on October 20. It follows the LP’s title track.
The band are set to embark on a series of record store gig dates in support of the album’s release followed by a full European headline tour in November. You can purchase tickets here.