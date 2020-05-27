INXS’ restored 1991 Live Baby Live concert film, shot at Wembley Stadium, will be available to download and purchase on disc next month.

The Live Baby Live concert film was screened in cinemas worldwide last year after it was restored from the original 35mm recording into a new, widescreen 4K Ultra HD version.

According to the film’s producer, Eagle Vision, the restoration process took 12 months to finish. During the restoration, a performance of ‘Lately’, presumed to be lost, was discovered and added into the film.

It was announced today (May 27) that the film will be available as a digital download, as well as in 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD formats from June 26.

Blu-ray and DVD purchases will also include a double CD of the remixed live soundtrack, photography from the concert, new notes from the band and an essay by broadcaster Jamie East.

Watch INXS’ performance of ‘Suicide Blonde’ from the film, released on YouTube today:

Last year, director Richard Lowenstein released ‘Mystify’, a documentary about INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. NME gave the production a four-star review, calling it an “intensely moving documentary” that “takes fans inside the life of a pop-rock maverick”.

In related news, INXS were recently credited as songwriters on the Dua Lipa track ‘Break My Heart’ after it bore unintended similarities to the Australian band’s song ‘Need You Tonight’.