INXS‘s longtime manager Chris ‘CM’ Murphy has died at the age of 66.

Murphy passed away in Sydney, Australia having suffered from mantle cell lymphoma, a representative for Murphy Petrol Group confirmed in a statement today (January 16).

The message reads: “It is with great sadness that Caroline Murphy and family confirm that Christopher (CM) Mark Murphy, chairman of Murphy Petrol Group has today passed away peacefully at his beloved Ballina property ‘Sugar Beach Ranch’ surrounded by his family.

“CM celebrated an illustrious career over 40 years and made an incredible impact on the global music and entertainment industry. Best known for taking his ‘band of brothers’ INXS to worldwide stardom, CM Murphy influenced the lives of many around the globe with his endless passion and drive. He will be greatly missed.”

Writing in a joint statement, the surviving members of INXS expressed their “great sadness” over the news.

“Without Chris’s vision, passion and hard work, the INXS story would be totally different,” they said. “Chris’s star burned very bright and we celebrate a life well lived and send all our love to his family.”

Murphy, who was born in 1954, appeared in the 2019 Michael Hutchence documentary Mystify.

Prior to its release, the manager explained: “[INXS’s] legacy is growing every day, and a new generation of fans from around the world are discovering INXS through streaming.

“We are entering an exciting period of rediscovery of their legacy and a reassessment of their place in music history.”

This is a developing story – check back for updates.