Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott’s to be honoured with commemorative coin

It marks 70 years since the musician's birth

A coin commemorating Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott is being launched by Ireland’s Central Bank.

Lynott, who played bass and sang lead vocals in the celebrated Dublin band from 1969 until his death in 1986, is to be remembered with the issuing of 3,000 special coins at a face value of €15.

President Michael D Higgins will unveil the coin on this Tuesday, November 26 at St Kevin’s College, Crumlin, Dublin, which is Lynott’s former school.

The move marks 70 years since Lynott’s birth. The musician died at the age of 36 after contracting pneumonia and suffering organ failure.

Other tributes to Lynott have been made over the years including his mother, Philomena, who had a statue of her son erected in Dublin city centre, just off Grafton Street, in 2005.

In other news, last month Thin Lizzy’s founding guitarist Eric Bell branded Metallica a “pack of bastards” after the heavy metal icons allegedly failed to pay him for a gig.