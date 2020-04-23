Ireland’s Longitude Festival cancels its 2020 edition due to coronavirus

Ireland’s Longitude Festival has become the latest event to cancel its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus crisis.

The festival was set to run over the weekend of July 4-6 in Dublin’s Marlay Park and be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky.

“Following the government’s advice to ban all licensed events over 5,000 capacity until August 31 2020, it is with a heavy heart that we must confirm that Longitude 2020 will no longer be taking place this summer,” the festival wrote in a statement.

“While we are obviously devastated that Longitude won’t be going ahead, the health and safety of our fans and staff is paramount and we fully respect the government’s decision. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the frontline workers currently giving their all to keep us safe.”

𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 pic.twitter.com/PmnJRp1zrs — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) April 22, 2020

Joining the headliners at Longitude 2020 were set to be J Hus, AJ Tracey, Young Thug, Charli XCX, Rex Orange County, Clairo, Girl In Red and many more.

No announcement has yet been made about 2020’s edition of Longitude’s sister festival Latitude, which is due to take place two weeks later (July 16-19) in Suffolk. NME reached out to representatives for Latitude for comment, who revealed that there is no further updates on whether the event will take place.

A whole host of summer festivals have been affected, postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus. Glastonbury is missing its 2020 edition, while Coachella has moved to October, All Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

See a list of every gig, festival and tour affected by coronavirus here.